Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Rs 6,40,000 question about Boney Kapoor that this contestant failed to answer?
In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, contestant failed to answer a question worth Rs 6,40,000. Check out the question below.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, the popular quiz-based reality show, serves as a platform that inspires and educates viewers. In the latest episode, Amitabh Bachchan engaged in a fun conversation with rollover contestant Rachit Kumar from Madhya Pradesh. The contestant took home Rs 3,20,000 as he failed to answer the Rs 6,40,000 question. Can you answer it?
After giving a series of correct answers in the Super Sandook segment, the contestant earns Rs 50,000 and uses that amount to revive his Audience Poll lifeline. Next, he attempts the Rs 6,40,000 question. The question is: What is the real first name of Anil Kapoor's brother, the film producer Boney Kapoor?
Check out a glimpse from the episode below:
The contestant chooses Option C) Anish as it is the most voted answer, but it turns out to be wrong. The correct answer is Option B) Achal Kapoor. As a result, Rachit takes home Rs 3,20,000.
In the same episode, host Amitabh Bachchan asks the contestant a question on Half Girlfriend. Big B gives a witty reply that makes the audience laugh: "Girlfriend par kabhi half taala nahi lagna chahiye, puraa yaa apne aap, ye beech waala rasta theek nahi. (A girlfriend should not be locked halfway; the route in between is not right)."
Talking about the popular quiz-based show, many celebrities have graced the 16th season so far: Vidya Balan, Vikrant Massey, Aamir Khan, and his son Junaid, Varun Dhawan, to name a few. Most recently, Amitabh Bachchan's son, Abhishek Bachchan, appeared on the show with director Shoojit Sircar for the promotions of their upcoming film. In the episode, Abhishek Bachchan revealed the fun habits of his father. On several occasions, Big B keeps the audience entertained with interesting revelations from his life.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and also streams on Sony LIV.
