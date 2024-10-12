Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan once shouting at his father to Dharmendra being Jaya's favorite actor; 7 revelations by Big B & Aamir Khan

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 aired a special episode on October 11, marking the 82nd birthday of the eminent personality and evergreen Amitabh Bachchan. Adding a surprise layer to the episode, Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan appeared on the stage. Gradually, Mr Perfectionist and the Kalki 2898 AD star became candid about their personal and professional lives. The duo shared unheard anecdotes, which left the audience overwhelmed.

1. Amitabh Bachchan talks about his parents’s first meeting

On the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that after the demise of his father's first wife, Harivansh Rai Bachchan began penning emotional poems. The renowned poet organized a few ‘kavi sammelan’ to earn money and was in a depressed phase.

Things changed after one of his friends invited him to Bareilly. Big B said, “Babuji went there and his friend requested him to recite poems. That friend told his wife to call Teji, who was already there.” Further, Amitabh revealed that after his father finished reciting his poem, both his dad and Teji got teary-eyed.

Later, when Harivansh’s friend brought a garland and asked the poet to put it around Teji’s neck. That was the moment when Big B’s dad decided to marry her.

2. Aamir Khan had his first conversation with Amitabh Bachchan during Joh Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Talking to Big B on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Aamir Khan shared a memorable experience with Amitabh Bachchan. The Dangal actor recalled that during the shoot of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, he spoke to the veteran actor for the first time. Aamir was in Ooty when he received a call from Mr. Bachchan but initially thought it was a prank. However, when Bachchan called back, Aamir was taken aback as they hadn’t met before and found himself fumbling on the phone.

Aamir then revealed that Amitabh had called to invite him to the Jumma Chumma show in London. Interestingly, Aamir performed Papa Kehte Hain at Wembley Stadium, marking his first-ever stage performance. He also expressed admiration for Big B's caring nature, saying he was touched by his sweet gestures.

3. Junaid Khan spills beans on his first-ever interaction with Amitabh Bachchan on the Kaun Banega Crorepati stage

When the Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham actor mentioned Junaid Khan's upcoming debut on the show, Junaid shared that he had actually been on KBC before. He revealed that he accompanied his grandmother to the show when he was just seven years old. This took place during Aamir Khan's first appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

4. Dharmendra is Jaya Bachchan’s favorite actor

In one of the segments, Aamir Khan quizzed the KBC 16 host about which actor he felt jealous of, with whom Jaya used to go on shoots. After blushing for a while, the original Shahenshah admitted that he wasn’t jealous of anyone, but Jaya admired Dharmendra the most. He added that Jaya considered Dharmendra the most beautiful actor, which was a significant reason behind the making of the film Guddi.

5. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's wedding card had a twist

On the show, Aamir Khan brought Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's wedding card, proving himself to be the biggest fan of Big B. Seeing the card, the veteran actor said that it wasn't an invitation but was a way to make people aware of our marriage and seeking blessings. Meanwhile, Amitabh remarked that although he might have misplaced the card, Jaya still has it with her.

6. Aamir Khan's father created a film named Anamika

When Amitabh expressed his admiration for Aamir Khan's father, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor revealed that his dad made a film named Anamika. The movie stars Sanjeev Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan. Not only this, Khan credited Big B for making him realize the importance of several attempts to achieve perfection in any shot.

When Aamir was shooting for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, there was another set at that location where Amitabh was shooting. Although his shots seemed perfect to the Secret Superstar actor, Big B was still at it.

7. Amitabh Bachchan shouted at his father

When Amitabh struggled to get a job, he and his friends would often discuss life. During one such conversation, a friend remarked, “Humari problem yeh hai ki humare baap ne humein paida kyun kiya.” (Our problem is that our fathers decided to bring us into this world). Big B found this logical. So, after coming home, he shouted at his father, asking him the same question.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan did not say anything. However, he left a note before he went for the morning walk, and the note contained a poem.

