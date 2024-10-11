Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Aamir Khan leaves Amitabh Bachchan speechless with his questions; latter gets teary-eyed seeing THIS

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is an interesting quiz-based reality which enjoys a massive number of viewers. With megastar Amitabh Bachchan being associated with the show, the popularity keeps rising every season. Now, in the upcoming episode, Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan will be seen as special guests on KBC. Their special surprise for the Big B will leave him emotional and teary-eyed.

Sony TV has been sharing back-to-back promos on their social media page giving the audience a glimpse of the upcoming episode featuring Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan. In one of the promos, we see Aamir mention how Amitabh Bachchan shouldn't find out that he and Junaid are gracing his show. Next, we see Mr perfectionist shaking a leg on Big B's iconic song Jooma Chumma De De.

It can be seen that Big B is thrilled and surprised to see Aamir Khan's dance. We then see Aamir interacting with the audience and asking them who the superstar is. The live audience then hails Amitabh Bachchan and calls him a superstar.

Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 promo here-

Later, the PK actor recalled how Big B called him, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan superstars. He complained, "Sir, muje aapse ek shikayat hai. Amit ji ne kaha 'Hum itne bade star nahi hai. Aamir, Salman aur Shah Rukh voh aate hai toh public khadi ho jaati hai.' Shah Rukh, Salman aur mai excite ho jate hai jab aapko dekhte hai." (Sir, I have a complaint. You said that Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh are stars. But we get excited seeing you)."

This statement leaves everyone astonished and all hail Big B's name. Aamir then teases Big B by asking him what he used to do in Kolkata during the night after wrapping up his work. Mr Bachchan replies "Yes" to every question without adding much to it. Aamir then reveals that he had heard that he used to roam in clubs back then. After listening to this, everyone laughs out loud whereas Mr Bachchan is left speechless.

The caption of this promo read, "Mahanayak ke birthday ke avsar par unhe surprise dene aaye hai Aamir ji aur Junaid Khan!"

As today (October 11), Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 82nd birthday, his beloved fans paid him a grand tribute by celebrating his birthday in their own special way. Aamir informed the Piku actor how he lives in every Indian's heart and his birthday is celebrated by all. A video is then shown where people cheer up and celebrate the legendary actor's big day. This video leaves Big B teary-eyed.

Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 promo here-

Towards the end of this video, Aamir Khan praises Big B. Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 aired on August 12, 2024 and new episodes go live at 9 PM.

