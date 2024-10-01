Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan's math score will make you tizzy; here's what he got

Amitabh Bachchan loves sharing details from his personal life. Today was no different on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. He revealed to a banker, contestant Kirti, about the marks he scored in Math subject. Here's why he spoke about the same.

In today's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh Bachchan was presenting a math question worth Rs 5,000 to contestant Kirti. She gave the correct answer instantly which made Big B say, "Bank mei kaam karti hai devi ji aur math mei bahut aval hona padhta hai. Jhat se jawab de dia. (She works in a bank and so her math has to be good. She gave the reply instantly)

Kirti then said that she did not score above 40% in the subject. For the unversed, the question worth Rs 5,000 was, "How many cards will you have if you take 25% of a deck of 52 playing cards? Option A) 12 B) 13 C) 10 D) 11." The correct answer is Option B-13.

The veteran actor, earlier on the sets of KBC 16 had also mentioned getting very poor marks in BSC and never understood Science during his graduation days. “BSc. kar liya hum bhi bina jaane ki kya hota Bsc. Science main ache number aaye toh hum apply kardiye. 10 saal main humne seekha tha science main scope hai woh 45 minutes main khatam kardiya."

Big B further said, "Pehli baar jab gaye toh fail hogaye… Firse jaakar diya jawaab toh badhi mushkil se 42 percent aaya humara. Bach gaye (I did BSc. without knowing what it was. I scored well in Science and hence applied for it. I had always heard that there is scope in science. In just 45 minutes it changed everything. First time I failed. Then when I attempted with great difficulty I scored 42 per cent).”



How many of you can relate to Amit ji? Let us know in the comments section.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan tells contestant to do ‘prarthna’ before locking answer for Rs 1,60,000 question; know why