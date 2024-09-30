Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan plays THIS game with his children and not wife Jaya

Amitabh Bachchan is known for his perfect sense of humor on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. He revealed to contestant Kirti, who was on the hot seat, about the game he likes to play with his kids, but not his wife Jaya Bachchan. Here's what happened in today's episode of the quiz show.

Contestant Kirti, who has been working in a bank for 9 years was the only candidate to have won the fastest finger first game. The first question worth Rs 1000 presented by Amitabh Bachchan to her was, "In which of these is a word guessing game? A) Ludo B) Khoko C) Monopoly D) Dumb Charades." She selected Option D- Dumb Charades which was the right answer.

It was here when Amit Ji then said, "Adhboot khel hai ye Dumb Charades. Aapne khela hai kabhi? (It is an interesting game. Have you ever played it?) Kirti replied by saying that she has played and won often. "Aisi aisi performances nikalti hai logo ki hum bata nai sakte", AB then added. (The types of performances that people enact can't be commented upon.)

Kirti agreed that the game was all things fun. Amit Ji could not stop praising the game and then said, "Acting karni padti hai unko aur kuch na kuch bolna padta hai. (Acting has to be done and someone has to keep saying something.) Kirti takes the opportunity here to ask him if he plays the game a lot with wife Jaya Bachchan.

Advertisement

Amit ji smartly says, "Nai bacho ke saath." (No with the kids.) Surely Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda may be having a great time playing the game.

Talking about Big B, his birthday is arriving soon on October 11. He had celebrated his 80th and 81st birthday on the sets of his popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati. During his 80th birthday, his wife Jaya was also present on the sets of KBC 15. The celebration had seen a performance by Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, while stars like Vicky Kaushal, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Vidya Balan, and Chiranjeevi sent video wishes for the veteran star.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan tells contestant to do ‘prarthna’ before locking answer for Rs 1,60,000 question; know why