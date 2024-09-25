Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, continues to captivate viewers with its engaging format. In a recent episode, Big B reminisced about the iconic 'Kaccha Papad' scene from his classic film Yaarana, revealing that he practiced for it all night long.

The episode featured a contestant named Swapn, who expressed that Yaarana is one of his favorite movies and that he has watched it a staggering 500 times. Big B was visibly shocked by this revelation.

Swapn shared his fondness for the film's dialogues, stating that some are so funny he enjoys watching them repeatedly. He then shared one of his favorite scenes from the film, where a Hindi teacher attempts to teach him Hindi and reads a phrase. Swapn asks Big B to enact the line.

Amitabh Bachchan smiled at him and said, "Sir abhi toh main bhul gaya hoon, aap he bata dijiye."(Sir, I have forgotten it right now; please tell me.) He added that when Big B recites those lines, he delivers them most hilariously.

The conversation turned to the tongue twister ‘Kaccha Papad, Pakka Papad,’ which Mr. Bachchan says to his Hindi tutor in the film. He recounted his struggles with this line, stating, “Kyunki jab bataya gaya ke ye drishya aane waala hai kal, aur ye aapko bolna padega, raat bhar hum usko bolte rahe kaccha papad pakka papad, par yaad nahi hua phir jab take hua bahut saare retake hue.. woh sahi nahi baith raha tha bahut mushkil hota hai usko tezzi se bolna.”

“(Because when it was mentioned that this scene was coming up tomorrow, and you would have to say it, we kept repeating ‘kaccha papad pakka papad’ all night, but I couldn’t remember it. By the time we did a lot of retakes, it still didn’t sit right. It was very difficult to say it quickly.)”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, renowned for its different format that offers knowledge, inspiration, and life-changing cash prizes, premiered on Sony TV on August 12. Amitabh Bachchan returns as the host, with new episodes airing Monday to Friday at 9 PM, also available for streaming on Sony LIV.

