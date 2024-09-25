Tanuj Virwani blessed with baby girl, REVEALS details of her name

Popular actor Tanuj Virwani and wife Tanya Jacob are cute parents to a baby girl. He is on cloud nine and revealed that the due date of the child was a few days later. However, as the water broke on morning 24th, Tanya was rushed to the hospital. He revealed details related to the name of the baby girl.

During an interview with ETimes, Tanuj Virwani revealed that he and his wife have not yet decided on the name of the child. "We look at the janamkundli before deciding the name. The last one year has been great. This year, last time, I wasn't even married and now I am a father so it is a beautiful start to a new chapter of our lives."



When asked about how his mom Rati Agnihotri reacted, he said, "She was crying with tears in her eyes. She is completely over the moon and happy to become a grandmother." It was on September 24 when the actor took to his social media handle to share a cute poster that read, "Our baby girl is here. Tanya and Tanuj. 24/09/2024." The caption read, "Today is the first day of the rest of our lives."

Tanuj always wanted to become a father. He had earlier revealed it was chat-mangni-pat-byaah and now they were on their way to starting a family. Honestly, he did not expect to become a father so soon, but he considers this gift as one of God's blessings. "Tanya and I wanted to start a family right after our marriage in December and luckily, it happened. She could not believe it when we broke the news and even I was overwhelmed when Tanya told me about it. We are both hoping to have a happy, healthy child," he further quipped.

Advertisement

The Inside Edge star had shared the news of embracing fatherhood on July 11, 2024. He had shared a cute picture of kissing Tanya's baby bump. He had mentioned, "Our little miracle is on the way." Always believe in God and in the power of the universe. Miracles Do Happen. We are Pregnant and cannot wait to welcome our little Bundle of Joy into the World. Boys and Girls, ‘Baby has entered the chat’. Om Sai Ram."

Team Pinkvilla wishes the couple congratulations!

ALSO READ: Tanuj Virwani reveals real reason for not being in touch with ex-girlfriend Akshara Haasan: ‘Sometimes when you lose respect…’