Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan tells contestant to do ‘prarthna’ before locking answer for Rs 1,60,000 question; know why

Amitabh Bachchan is hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 like a pro. Today, Apoorva Shetty from Mangalore, Karnataka, participated in the quiz show. She had a peculiar habit of closing her eyes and praying before the megastar presented a question. Here's why he suggested the contestant pray before answering a question worth Rs 1,60,000.

Amitabh Bachchan, presented to contestant Apoorva Shetty a UPSC contestant question worth prize money of Rs 1,60,000. The question read, "Which flowering plant family do apples and strawberries belong to? A) Rose B) Orchid C) Peas D) Sunflower." Apoorva does not know the answer, so she takes a lifeline.

She decides to take an audience poll and select Option A, which is the answer. As usual, Apoorva is seen praying, and it is here that Amit ji says, "Aankh bandh kar prathna kar rahe hai aap. Kar lijiye prathna." (You are praying with your eyes closed? Continue with your prayers.) The contestant did have a good IQ and great awareness of general knowledge.

Apoorva listens to Big B, closes her eyes, and then goes with the audience poll answer. She wins Rs 1,60,000. Talking about KBC, if one has great knowledge about general awareness, one can try their luck on the show. The veteran actor made contestant Apoorva's day by video-calling her father, who has been his biggest fan.

She had requested him to utter his name and Big B accepted the request with open arms. The legendary host, who has been hosting KBC since 2000, has a loyal fan base. Apoorva had also told the senior actor, that she came on the hot seat because it was her dad's dream to see her play KBC once, in front of Amitabh Bachchan.

She has taken the UPSC exams four times and continues to pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer. She wants to serve the nation, and her inspirations are her parents, who do selfless work for society despite not having all the resources. When Amit Ji, in the video, called Apoorva's dad, it was an emotional moment, as both the daughter and father had an emotional moment.

