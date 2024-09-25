Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Chander Parkash becomes first crorepati in Amitabh Bachchan's show; can you answer this Geography question?

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati now has its first crorepati, 22-year-old Chander Parkash, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir. As seen in today's episode, he won Rs 1 crore on Big B's popular quiz show.

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati showed the fans how his win was celebrated. The young contestant was asked a tricky Geography question by Amitabh Bachchan that read, "The largest city in which country is not its capital but a port with an Arabic name that means abode of peace. Option A) Somalia B) Oman c) Tanzania D) Brunai."

Sony LIV team also shared a promo with contestant Chander, who mustered courage and confidence to attempt the Rs 1 crore question. In the history of KBC 16, he became the first crorepati. Amit Ji was on cloud nine and could not control his emotions. He gave the young chap a tight hug and congratulated him on the win.

The promo shared by KBC 16 makers on social media read, "IndiaChallengerWeek’s Play Along Contestant, Chander Parkash wins 1 crore this season (sic)." The caption on the post also read, "Ready to claim your spot as the next? Watch, Play & Win a chance to be on the hot seat with KBC Play Along. Register now on the Sony LIV app (sic)."

The 22-year-old boy has undergone 7 surgeries, as he has a medical condition since birth. His trick to playing the quiz show was to eliminate the unnecessary options, keep himself calm, and focused which inched him closer towards success.

Big B told the young boy in the episode, "Your dedication has brought you here, and persistence, as they say, is sometimes the best quality. You’ve held onto it, and that’s why you stand at this significant juncture."

Talking about Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh Bachchan with his unique hosting skills continues to engage his millions of fans to the quiz show. From him narrating personal anecdotes, to giving a patient hearing to the contestant's story; KBC is a fan favourite for a reason.

Amitabh Bachchan doesn't just host Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, he also shares his wealth of work experiences and life lessons. These insights, gleaned over the years, give his fans more reasons to tune in to KBC more often, leaving them feeling enlightened.

