Kaun Banega Crorepati: When Amitabh Bachchan video-called Rohit Sharma to surprise die-hard fan; THROWBACK

Kaun Banega Crorepati gets interesting with every season. Over the years, many celebrities have also appeared on the show to promote their movies and interact with the host. But one time, Amitabh Bachchan arranged for a video call to cricketer Rohhit Sharma for a special reason. He did this for a contestant on his show who is an ardent Rohit Sharma fan.

The clip starts with Amitabh Bachchan asking contestant Pranshu, “Aapki favorite cricketer kaun hain? (Who is your favorite cricketer?)” The contestant says he doesn’t want to take the name, but will show and takes out a picture from his pocket. Big B expresses surprise and says that he carries the cricketer’s photo in his wallet. Seeing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan exclaims, “Rohit Sharma.”

Then Big B arranged for a video call with the cricketer and the contestant’s reaction said it all. In fact, the host asked him to choose between his girlfriend and Rohit Sharma, and Pranshu said that the question was even more difficult than what he thought a 7 crore question would be.

Check out the clip from Kaun Banega Crorepati below:

Amitabh Bachchan tells the Indian cricketer about the fan’s craze for him and mentions that he carries his photo in his wallet. Then adds, “Aa jaiye aap samne, baat kijiye. (Come here and talk to him.)” The die-hard fan replies, “Bhagwaan se kaun baat karta hai. (Who speaks to god?)”

There have been multiple instances of fans crossing the boundary to meet Rohit Sharma and other cricketers, particularly during T20 World Cup warm-up and IPL matches. Well, that contestant also went to the field during ongoing matches to hug Rohit Sharma. The videos are then shown in the clip.

Meanwhile, currently, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is on air and it premiered on Sony TV on August 12. Amitabh Bachchan is back as the host, and new episodes air Monday through Friday at 9 PM and are also available for streaming on Sony LIV. In the latest episode, Chander Parkash, a 22-year-old UPSC aspirant became the first contestant of the season to become a crorepati.

