KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan recalls how he gave it back to a rude London shopkeeper with dignity who assumed he couldn't afford £120 tie

Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Apart from interacting with the contestants and hosting the show, Big B often shares intriguing instances about his life and career. Recently, the Kalki 2898 AD actor recalled an incident when a shopkeeper in London rudely assumed he couldn't afford a tir worth £120. Opening up about his experience, the actor revealed how he gave a befitting response to the shopkeeper.

On the Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 stage, a contestant asked him if he had a habit of checking the price tags of the items before buying them. Replying to the same, Amitabh Bachchan shared a story and said that he was casually shopping in London, and eventually, a tie caught his attention. He added, "As I looked at it, the shopkeeper, with a dismissive tone, stated that the price was 120 pounds. In response, I looked back at him and confidently asked him to pack ten of those ties for me."

Further, Big B asserted that such experiences remind him to embrace the Indian spirit and display confidence, particularly when we encounter disdain. The KBC 16 host remarked, "It is crucial for us to show ourselves and demonstrate that we are not to be underestimated."

Take a look at one of the promos for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16:

In the same episode, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor opened up about his fear of cockroaches. He shared a personal anecdote about his failed attempt to kill a cockroach using insecticide. Reminiscing about the incident, Bachchan said that he trapped a cockroach inside a bottle filled with insecticide, but it managed to remain alive even after a week.

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 started airing on Sony Entertainment Television on August 12. The show airs new episodes from Monday to Friday at 9 PM. Amitabh Bachchan brings more fun and delight with his charm and affable attitude. His banters with contestants is something that only he can do.

