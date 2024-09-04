Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer THIS Rs 6 Lakh question on Sunita Williams that Amitabh Bachchan asked contestant Pankaj Mehta?

It was seen in today's episode (September 3) of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 a question worth Rs 6 Lakh 40 Thousand was on astronaut Sunita Williams. Big B presented the question to the contestant on the hot seat, Pankaj Mehta, who was from Delhi and is a lawyer by profession.

Lawyer Pankaj Mehta played well in Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 16. The 11th question for Rs 6 Lakh 40 Thousand was, "Which spacecraft took Sunita Williams to the International Space Station in June 2024? A) Falcon 9 B) Starliner C) Progress 8 D) Cygnus." Mehta revealed the correct answer, which was Option B- Starliner.

Pankaj also added, "Abhi Sunita Williams ji space mei hai abhi tak kyuki woh space mei gum hoh gaye hai, wapas nai aa pare hai. Starliner is the spacecraft joh ISS 2024 mei le gaya tha. (Sunita Williams is yet in space and has not returned. Starliner spacecraft took her.) I wish and hope that Sunita Williams comes back safely."

For the unversed, Sunita Williams and Butch Willimore have been stuck at the International Space Station since the start of June. Due to a reported technical issue in the Boeing Starliner Spacecraft, they have been stranded. A report by Hindu claims that the astronauts are expected to return to a SpaceX spacecraft in February 2025.

It was on August 12 when Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 premiered. The quiz show, this year has got a lot of excitement among fans and contestants. For years, KBC has been the buck stop where participants answer questions presented by Bachchan Sahab on varied topics. From current events, entertainment, sports, geography, and history, everyone has the dream to win the biggest prize money.

As seen in the latest episode, participant Pankaj from Delhi decided to skip a question worth Rs 25 Lakh and took home Rs 12 Lakh 50 Thousand. He came on the show because his daughter was a big fan of KBC. Amit ji ensured Pankaj had a video call with his 11-year-old child. The makers showed a clip in which the young girl called Amit ji dapper praised his styling and dressing sense and suggested he give tips to her Baba.

