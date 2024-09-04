Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan REMEMBERS late Dilip Kumar when contestant attempts History question; here's why

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 gets interesting every day because of Amitabh Bachchan's hosting skills. A lawyer named Pankaj Mehta from Delhi was seen in today's episode (September 3). He played the game well until he reached Super Sawaal, which reminded Big B of the late Dilip Kumar Sahab. Here's what happened.

Pankaj Mehta, in today's episode of KBC 16, was asked the Super Sawaal by Amitabh Bachchan. The History-based question was, "Which Mughal emperor was named after Shaikh Salim Chisti?" Pankaj gave the right answer, to which the megastar laughed and said, "Jahangir Anarkali ke saath thei. Salim se naam aaya. Hum toh soch rahe thei Salim aap pahuch gaye hai, toh ussei Jahangir hi naam aata hai, Dilip sahab ka naam nai aata."

(Jahangir was with Anarkali. I was thinking you could guess till Salim, then Jahangir's name should have come and not Dilip Sahab's name.) It so happened that Pankaj was confused between Akbar and Shah Jahan and told Bachchan sahab, "Salim, Anarkali ki movie bhi aayi thi. Usmei unka naam Salim tha. Anarkali ke liye. Sir character yaad aare hai Anarkali aur Salim ka gaana, Dilip Kumar ji yaad aare hai."

(Anarkali related film released. In that, Salim's name was there. I can remember the song based on them, can think of Dilip Kumar.) Pankaj then contemplated between Humayun and Babur before telling the right answer, which was Jahangir. Talking about the contestant, hailing from Delhi, he, and his wife are lawyers. He came to the show because his 11-year-old daughter is a huge KBC fan.

Dilip Sahab's portrayal as Prince Salim in Mughal-e-Azam, to become Mughal Emperor Jahangir. Salim fell in love with Madhubala aka Anarkali, which was a classic love story. From the screenplay, acting, serene music, dance, Urdu dialogues, royal set, and costumes, the movie had it all.

The film had a huge impact on all cinephiles in the history of Hindi cinema. The magnum opus was directed by K Asif, and Dilip Sahib's captivating performance made it an evergreen classic. His power-packed performance was filled with emotions that resonate in the hearts of his fans even today.

