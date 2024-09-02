Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan breaks 108-day fast of ‘die-hard fan’ contestant with THIS sweet dish; Dreams do come true

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is getting a lot of love from fans. In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Big B will break the 108-day fast of Shreem Sharma, whose mom's dream was to see him on the hot seat. He was motivated by his mother to be a part of the quiz show.

The makers of KBC 16 have released a promo where Amitabh Bachchan asks Shreem Sharma why his mother cried seeing him on the hot seat. He says that she has been a die-hard fan of the show and had a dream to see her son on the show. Shreem's mom then reveals that her son has observed a fast. Big B is then seen offering the contestant Rasmalai, to break his 108-day-fast. "Aapka mu mitha karwaya jaye. (Let's sweeten your mouth.)" It created a heartwarming moment on the sets of the show.

Shreem also says in the promo, "Jab 3 May ko call aaya tha aap ground audition ke liye aare hoh ek mahine baad. Maine ussi din khushi se apna 108 dino ka vrat shuru kar dia tha. Aaj ke baad khana nai kkhaunga, koi sabzi nai khaunga, anaj nai khaunga. Sirf phal, fruit buss utna jitna pet ko zarorat rahi. Bhagwan ki kripa rahi toh KBC set par jake Amitabh Bachchan sir ke samne apna vrat sampooran karunga."

(When I got the call on 3rd May, related to coming for the ground audition, in a state of happiness I started my 108-day fast since that day. I made the decision not to consume food, vegetables, or any grain. I would only eat fruits to sustain myself. If almighty is gracious, then I hope to break my fast on KBC sets in front of Amitabh Bachchan.)

Shreem is an astrologer by profession. His father has also been deeply rooted in astrology and has taken the family tradition ahead. A report by ETimes states that the participant had also dreamt of making a cricket career, however, due to an injury, he followed the path of his family in astrology.

To talk about Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amit Ji's charismatic aura is making every episode interesting. Tune into Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV Monday to Friday at 9 pm to watch KBC.

