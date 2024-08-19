Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 has grabbed attention since its beginning. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the show has seen contestants from rural India taking the hot seat. Nareshi Meena, a participant on the show has confessed to sacrificing Rajasthan Administrative Service Mains' Exams for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 in a recent interview.

In the upcoming episode, Nareshi from Rajasthan, a 27-year-old girl undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, will be seen attempting the Rs 1 crore question, according to reports.

The participant revealed that she chose to skip the RAS exam to participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. She shared her decision in an interview with Times Now, explaining, "RAS main ka exam maine miss kar diya. July 20 and 21 ko mera RAS main ka exam tha. Mera Jaipur mein centre aaya tha. Woh exam 2 din hote hain, kyunki woh likhna hota hai. 4 paper hote hain.”

“(I missed the RAS main exam. My RAS main exam was on July 20 and 21. My center was in Jaipur. That exam lasts for two days because it's a written exam. There are four papers.)”

She added, “Toh mujhe laga ki, ek din pehle jaana padhta phir aane jaane mein 3-4 din lag jate. Toh maine socha ki iss baar KBC ko dete hain apna pura time. Toh maine apna RAS main chhod diya."

“(So I thought, I would have to leave a day earlier, and the whole trip would take 3-4 days. So, I decided to give my full time to KBC this time and ended up skipping my RAS main exam.)”

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 has been airing on Sony Entertainment Television since August 12, with new exciting episodes every weekday.

