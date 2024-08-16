Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Vyapari Ram Kishor Pandit uses 2 lifelines, fails to answer question worth Rs 80,000 on cricketer who never played test match in India

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16 has already started. In a recent episode, a cricket-related question was asked to contestant Ram Kishor Pandit about a cricket player who has been an IPL captain but has not played a test match in India. Here's what happened in today's episode that made Pandit use two lifelines.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, showed Ram Kishor Pandit alias Guddy Bhaiyya playing the quiz game. The question asked to the contestant for Rs 80,000 was, "Which of these players, all of whom were IPL team captains in the year 2024, has never played a test match for India. Option A-Shreyas Iyer, B- Hardik Pandya, C-Sanju Samson, D-Rishabh Pant."

Pandit told Bachchan that he wanted to take another lifeline. As he had already taken the Audience Poll, Big B gave him the remaining two options, which were Video Call A Friend or Double Dip. Ram said he would like to video-call and was told to choose between three people he knew- Siddharth Gautam, Gaurav Pandey, and Shyam Mohan Sharma.

Further, Ram told the megastar he would like to call Siddharth Gautam. Bachchan assumes that Gautam is Ram's friend, but the contestant clarifies by saying he is my sir. After video calling Siddharth, he is unable to answer the question and says, "Ek dum 100 % confirm nai humein. (I am not 100% sure.)" The Kalki 2898 AD star then says samay samapt (time is over).

Ram then selects the Double Dip lifeline. He then selects Option A, Shreyas Iyer, as an answer, but the computer screen says it is wrong. He then selects Option C- Sanju Samson, and Big B, in his baritone voice, says, "Sahi jawab. (correct answer.)"

The veteran star also gives a bit of background information on Sanju and says, "Rajasthan Royals captain was Sanju for the longest time. He did not play any test match for India."

When the first episode of KBC 16 aired, the legendary actor got emotional and said that he could not come up with words to thank audiences for their prayers, which gave a new life to Kaun Banega Crorepati. He thanked his fans and said that the stage is of people who love the show and the game is dedicated to all of them.

