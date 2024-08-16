Kaun Banega Crorepati is back for its 16th season, premiering on August 12 with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. In today’s (August 16) episode, Big B promised contestant Jayanta Duley to build a toilet at his house and praised the participant as he aimed to improve the sanitation of his village.

Jayanta, a 25-year-old student and part-time tutor from Agai, appeared on the show with his sister, Shikha Duley. After winning the Fastest Finger First, Jayanta was filled with emotion and hugged his sister. He shared his dream of building a bathroom for his mother and sister, showing his strong family bond.

Jayanta expressed his shame about his sister bathing in ponds, saying, “Meri mummy ko toh aadat ho gaya hai par meri choti behen jab talabo mein nahati hai toh bahut sharamindagi hoti hai ki uska bada bhai ho kar mai uske liye kuch nahi kar sakta. (My mother has gotten used to it, but when my younger sister bathes in the ponds, I feel very ashamed that, as her elder brother, I can't do anything for her.)”

Touched by Jayanta’s words, Amitabh Bachchan responded, “Jayanta, aapki baat sun kar dukh hota hai, ashcharya bhi hota hai ki humare Bharatvarsh mein kuch sthaan aise bhi hai vahan par jo aam suvidhaaye hai sabke liye vo nahi hai.”

“(Jayanta, it is sad to hear what you said, and it's surprising as well that in our India, there are still some places where basic amenities are not available for everyone.)”

He further stated, “Lekin jo baat aapne kahi ki aapki behen or mata ji ko khule mei nahana padta hai, ye bahut hi dardnaak baat hai, sharamnaak bhi hai. (But what you said about your sister and mother having to bathe in the open, it's a very painful and shameful matter.)”

Big B asked Jayanta, “Kitna lagega shouchalya banane mein? (How much will it cost to build a bathroom?)” Jayanta replied, “40-50 hazaar mein ho jayega. (approximately 40-50 thousand).”

Amitabh Bachchan said, “Toh bhaishaab aaj yahan se nishchint ho kar jayega kyuki aap bhale hi kitna hi jeete ya na jeete. Hum apni or se dekhenge ki kam se kam aapke ghar mein ek shouchalya aavashya banwaaye. (So, brother, you can leave here today with peace of mind because, regardless of whether you win or not, we will make sure that at least one bathroom is built at your home from our side.)”

Host Amitabh Bachchan was impressed by Jayanta's determination and praised him for his commitment to improving hygiene in his village, acknowledging the importance of the issue.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 has been airing on Sony Entertainment Television since August 12, every weekday. The show offers contestants a chance to win cash prizes while also giving them a platform to share their personal stories and expand their knowledge.

