Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is winning the hearts of the viewers. In today’s (September 2) episode, Satnam Singh took the hot seat and started the game confidently, using a lifeline called ‘Double Dip’ for a Rs 40,000 question. However, the contestant failed to answer the question.

Satnam Singh faced a Rs 40,000 question about a player award in IPL 2024. Despite his efforts and using his last lifeline, the 'Double Dip,' which allows two attempts to answer, Satnam was unable to answer the question correctly on either try. As a result, he lost Rs 40,000 and took home only Rs 10,000.

Amitabh Bachchan asked, “Who was given the Emerging Player award in IPL 2024?”

The options are:

A. Nitish Kumar Reddy

B. Yashasvi Jaiswal

C. Riyan Parag

D. Shivam Dube

The correct answer to the Rs 40,000 question was Nitish Kumar Reddy.

After incorrect answer, Big B said, “Nitish Kumar Reddy jo hai vo Sunrisers Hyderabad ke liye khelte hai aur ek ubharate huye all rounder hai, batting bhi acchi karte hai, bowling bhi acchi karte hai. (Nitish Kumar Reddy plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad and is an emerging all-rounder. He performs well in both batting and bowling.)”

During his lifeline, Satnam first answered option B Yashasvi Jaiswal and then answered option D Shivam Dube. However, both answers were wrong which led him to lose the game.

Satnam used a lifeline named ‘Video call’ for Rs 20,000. The question was, “Which of these places lies farther to the east than the other three?” The correct answer was Guwahati.

Advertisement

The contestant answered Super Sawal, which allows contestants to double their prize money. This special bonus question appears after question 5 and offers no choices or lifelines.

In the upcoming episode on September 5, Paris Olympics medalists Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat will appear on the show, where Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate their achievements. The athletes will share their experiences from the recently concluded 2024 Summer Olympics.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, a popular quiz reality show, combines knowledge with inspiration and transforms lives through its life-changing cash prizes.

KBC Season 16, which premiered on Sony TV on August 12 with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host, airs new episodes Monday to Friday at 9 PM and is available for streaming on Sony LIV.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat revisit their Paris Olympics glory