Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is receiving a lot of love from viewers. In an upcoming special episode that will air on September 5, the Paris Olympics medal winners Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat will grace the show, where Big B will celebrate their win. The medalists will share their experience at the recently concluded 2024 Summer Olympics.

The latest promo shared by the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 on their official handle of ColorsTV begins with Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat receiving a warm reception from the audience and KBC 16 host Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan asked Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat about their experience. Bhaker shared, “Mera saade 8 saal ka career hua hai abhi or jab hum podium par vo medal lete hai na toh unn 8 second mein vo 8 saal ki ek dum yaad aati hai. (My career has been just over 8 years, and when we receive that medal on the podium, those 8 seconds make all 8 years of hard work flash back in an instant.)”

Aman Sehrawat won a bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics, defeating Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz. In a historic achievement, 22-year-old Manu Bhaker became the first Indian female shooter to win two medals in shooting.

Speaking about the look, Manu looked beautiful in a saree that features a stunning ivory hue and is embellished with a delicate floral jaal pattern that radiates timeless elegance. Aman wore a black two-piece suit at Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

The caption of the promo reads, “Indian Olympic medallists Manu Bhaker aur Aman Sehrawat aa rahe hai KBC par jeet ka jashn manaane! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati #OlympiansSpecial, 5th September raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par. (Indian Olympic medallists Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat are coming to KBC to celebrate their victory! Watch #KaunBanegaCrorepati #OlympiansSpecial on September 5 at 9 PM only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision.)”

In Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh Bachchan’s magnetic presence makes each episode captivating. Tune in to Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV Monday to Friday at 9 PM to catch KBC.

