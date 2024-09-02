Kaun Banega Crorepati, one of the most popular shows, has returned for its 16th season amid much fan following. Let’s take a trip down memory lane to season 15, when Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Akash Ambani appeared on the quiz show and shared how Anant knows everything about their family.

The trio answered questions about Reliance Industries, showcasing their knowledge and teamwork. Anant, Isha, and Akash were familiar with the company, with Isha and Akash answering most questions but occasionally asking Anant for help.

During the episode, Akash revealed that Anant knows everything about their family. When Amitabh asked, "Reliance’s Jamnagar site is India’s largest producer of which of the following, a. Mangoes b. Natural Gas c. Polyester d. Oil,” Isha mentioned that Anant had spent time in Jamnagar, making him the ideal person to answer. Anant confidently answered, ‘Mangoes.’

The next tough question was, "How many countries does Reliance export its products to? a. 98 b. 108 c. 127 d. 132." Unsure of the answer, Isha and Akash asked Anant again, who confidently guessed 108, and it turned out to be correct.

Impressed by Anant’s knowledge, Amitabh asked Akash and Isha how he knew all the answers. Akash replied, “Now you see how the family works,” and humorously said, “Anant knows everything, and we just follow,” making Amitabh laugh.

Amitabh Bachchan has been the iconic host of Kaun Banega Crorepati since its debut in 2000. He took a brief break in the 3rd season due to health issues, with Shah Rukh Khan filling in during that time. Since then, Bachchan has returned and has hosted every season from the 4th onwards.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a beloved quiz show that combines knowledge with inspiration, offering life-changing cash prizes that help contestants achieve their dreams.

KBC Season 16 premiered on Sony TV on August 12, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as the host. New episodes air Monday to Friday at 9 PM and are also available for streaming on Sony LIV.

