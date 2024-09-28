Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 PROMO: Aamir Khan and son Junaid to surprise Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday; WATCH

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is among the most-loved reality shows. With Amitabh Bachchan as the host, the show has emerged as an iconic venture over the years. While he keeps surprising contestants with his gestures, Big B will receive a huge surprise on his birthday on the show. Exciting, right? As per the new promo of KBC 16, Aamir Khan and his son, Junaid Khan, will grace the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show as guests.

The promo clip opens up with Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan stepping out of their vanity van. As they enter the set, the Dhoom 3 actor says, "Shhh, Amit ji ko pata nahi chalna chahiye ki humlog aaj show pe hain. Bolna nahi haan (Amit ji should not know that we are on the show today. Don't reveal it)." Meanwhile, we notice the Maharaj actor passing a charming smile. The caption of the promo reads, "Mahanayak ke janmutsav par hoga kuch khaas! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mahanyak Ka Janmutsav Special, 11 October raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Take a look at the promo here:

For the uninitiated, Amitabh Bachchan will turn 82 this year on October 11. Even at such an age, the actor hasn't stopped working. Before returning as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, he was seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Speaking of his association with KBC, Big B has been hosting the show since its inception. However, in the third season, Shah Rukh Khan replaced him but then, Amitabh marked his comeback. From him narrating personal anecdotes to giving a patient hearing to the contestant's story, KBC is a fan favourite for a reason.

The 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered on August 12, 2024, on Sony TV at 9 PM. The show airs Monday to Friday and is also available to stream on SonyLIV at the same time. Further, 22-year-old Chander Parkash, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, is the first crorepati of the current installment.

