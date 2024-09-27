Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan has BEST reply to contestant who complains she could only see his head

Amitabh Bachchan is back, hosting the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Recently, Apoorva Shetty, hailing from Mangalore, Karnataka, made her way to the hot seat. However, she humorously complained to the veteran actor about how, when seated in the audience, she could only see his back. Amitabh Bachchan had a witty reply to her remark.

If you're a fan of Kaun Banega Crorepati, you’re likely familiar with the studio audience concept. Apoorva Shetty was both excited and surprised when she finally made it to the hot seat. Her younger sister shared with Amitabh Bachchan how Apoorva had cried a lot the previous night and couldn’t sleep.

When the actor inquired about why, Apoorva explained, "Waha par thi, sir (referring to her seat in the audience). Aapka back dikh raha tha aur sir, aisa lag raha tha ki kab mujhe mauka milega (I was sitting in the audience, and I could only see your back. I kept wondering when I would get my chance)."

Big B responded in his trademark witty style, saying, "Hamari khopdi toh dikh rahi thi na (At least you could see my head)." He then offered some kind words to the UPSC aspirant, "Aap isi tarah hasmukh rahiye. Jabse aayi hain, muskura rahi hain (Always stay this cheerful. Since the time you’ve arrived, you’ve been smiling)."

Apoorva further added, "Aapko dekhke gal dukh raha hai, sir (My cheeks are hurting from smiling so much while looking at you)." In his usual playful manner, Big B responded, "Aise rahiyega. Aap humko dekhein, hum aapko dekhein. Khel-wel hote rehta hai. Baat-waat karte hain. Kya haal-chal hai, kya kar rahi hain aap? (Keep smiling. You look at me, and I’ll look at you. The game will keep going on, and we’ll keep chatting. How are you, and what are you up to?)"

KBC 16 continues to maintain the show’s unique selling point, which revolves around sharing inspiring stories. Apoorva, determined to crack the UPSC exams and become an IAS officer, came to the hot seat to fulfill her father, Loknath Shetty’s, dream of seeing her play Kaun Banega Crorepati.

