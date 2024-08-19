THROWBACK: When Aamir Khan revealed getting thrown out of play and eventually bagging lead role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

The Great Indian Kapil Show wrapped up in June 2024, and the team is gearing up for the next chapter. The Kapil Sharma-hosted show featured several Bollywood celebrities, including Aamir Khan. During a conversation with the comedian, the PK actor opened up about his initial days in the film industry and shared insights into a heartbreaking rejection story, which eventually landed him a big role in Bollywood.

During the episode, Aamir Khan went candid about his struggles and discussed how he ended up becoming an actor by chance. Mr Perfectionist narrated a story from his college days when he auditioned for a skit but faced rejection.

He continued, "I did not get a chance in the college play as I failed in the auditions. But I did not give up and then I came across the notice about the rehearsals of a Gujarati play. I did not know Gujarati, but that play had a chorus. I said I would definitely get a part in that. So I applied for the Gujarati play and got selected."

Further, Aamir Khan explained that he was a part of the crowd and practiced his Gujarati dialogue for weeks to perform the skit. However, a few days before the actual act, the Maharashtra bandh was imposed, so his mother did not let him go to the college for the rehearsals. The next day, when Aamir went for the rehearsals, the director of the play threw him out of the act for not showing up that day.

The Dil Chahta Hai actor revealed that he was in tears and felt terrible. Meanwhile, two boys came to him and asked him to act in their film. Eventually, Aamir Khan was selected for the Holi film, and later, he played the lead role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

