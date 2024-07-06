Aamir Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: 5 times when celebs spoke about their kids on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kapil Sharma has never failed to impress the viewers with his comedy outings. The actor-comedian, who started his series in 2013, has by far hosted several seasons of the show.

Recently, he tied up with Netflix India for The Great Indian Kapil Show and transitioned from TV to the OTT space. And this time too, Kapil succeeded in tickling the funny bones of the viewers with his rollicking punches and interesting conversations with the celebrity guests.

While audiences witnessed stars gracing the show and spilling beans on their personal lives, some of them were also heard talking fondly about their kids. They attracted eyeballs by sharing endearing anecdotes.

Take a look at some of the celebs who opened up about their children on The Great Indian Kapil Show:

1. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan appeared on Kapil Sharma’s talk show for the first time. The host even mentioned the struggle of running after the superstar for 8 months to get him on board.

During the interaction, Aamir entertained the host as well as the viewers with his amusing on-set stories. When Kapil questioned whether the legendary actor’s kids look up to him for advice regarding the film industry or life in general, he left everyone in splits with his reply.

Aamir joked that his children see him as ‘Ghar ki Murgi dal barabar (Self possessions are always undermined and others' possessions seem better)’. He lamented that his generation has eventually become the yes-men- first to their parents and then to their children.

The 3 Idiots star further complained about his kids and stated, "I'll tell you what I feel, but let me first confess. My children don't listen to me. When people get to know about this, they all start laughing aloud."

Aamir exemplified his situation by revealing that his kids made him wear jeans for public an appearance when he was keen on donning shorts. He said, "There has been a long discussion to finalize on what I am wearing today. My idea was to come in shorts, but they asked me to wear jeans."

2. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, who was invited to Kapil Sharma’s show along with mother Neetu and sister Ridhima, made for a heartwarming episode. The luminous trio divulged each other’s secrets during their time on the show, leaving everyone in awe of their bond.

When Kapil asked about Raha, an enthusiastic Ranbir stated, "After she came into my life, I don't feel like doing anything. I don't want to shoot movies; I want to stay at home and keep looking at her while she sleeps. I feel like wanting to stay with her and play. I am eager to bring her on your show."

3. Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor, too, hailed Ranbir for being such a hands-on father. She disclosed that Ranbir’s face is something to look at whenever Raha enters the room. It is full of expressions, and he is very excited.

The veteran actress added, “I have to tell you that I have seen many fathers, but I haven’t seen anyone like him. She keeps looking for him and loves to play with her dad."

4. Farah Khan

Farah Khan arrived on Kapil Sharma's show alongside her dear friend Anil Kapoor. The duo had a candid conversation with the presenter. On being asked what she would do if someone transferred 300 crores into her bank account by mistake, Farah came up with a rather hilarious response. She said that she would retire and leave her husband as well as her children. Her answer left everyone in stitches.

Archana Puran Singh reacted to the choreographer’s statement and affirmed that she is confident about Farah leaving her husband but not her kids. She also suggested Farah to feel the fun of Rs 300 crore with her children.

To this, Farah quipped, "Unke sath kya maza aayega. Tom Cruise ke pass jaungi na mai (How will I have fun with kids? I will go to meet Tom Cruise)."

5. Anil Kapoor

Farah Khan spilled an intriguing revelation about Anil Kapoor. She said that there was some Abbas Mastan film where Anil was offered to play the role of Sonam's father. He refused to take that up and called it nonsense. He even questioned how he could play Sonam's father.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The inaugural season of The Great Indian Kapil Show started with a bang on March 30, 2024, and created ripples for its ensemble cast and captivating list of guests. Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's reunion also became one of the major reasons for the show to remain in the limelight.

The two had parted ways professionally after their infamous argument earlier while working together on The Kapil Sharma Show. They reconciled after six years and received immense love from the fans.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1 featured Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur, and Krushna Abhishek. The show was streamed on Netflix.

