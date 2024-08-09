Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 continues to entertain the viewers with each episode. The show recently saw its dramatic eviction, as Shilpa Shinde exited after a thrilling stint. Aashish Mehrotra, currently appearing on the stunt-based show, has now opened up on his last week’s daring stunt.

Aashish Mehrotra took to his Instagram handle and shared a video from Khatron Ke Khiladi's 14 episode where he performed a daring stunt. The video features Aashish performing a swing stunt while holding a rope, with a snake draped around his neck. Host Rohit Shetty praised Aashish for successfully completing the challenging task.

He accompanied the post with a thoughtful caption, “Last Khatron ka stunt sirf physical nahi, mental strength ka bhi test tha. But we did it. Kal ke episode mein milte hain - fight abhi baki hai mere dost. (Yesterday's stunt was not just a physical challenge, but a test of mental strength as well. But we did it. See you in tomorrow's episode - the fight is still not over, my friend.)”

As soon as Aashish Mehrotra uploaded the video on his social media handle, co-contestant and Jackie Shroff’s daughter, Krishna Shroff praised Aashish's effort, commenting, “Cheetehhh. Thanks for all the support and advice mid-stunt, broski.” Other celebrities like Anupamaa’s stars like Nidhi Shah, Jaswir Kaur and more reacted to the video.

Fans flooded the comment section with praise and admiration. A fan wrote, “Well done. We really want you to win this season.” Another fan commented, “You did an amazing stunt.”

Advertisement

In last week’s episodes, senior actors Shilpa Shinde and Karan Veer Mehra were given the task of deciding the order in which contestants would perform the stunt. Their choices led to frustration among Aashish Mehrotra, Aditi Sharma, and Sumona Chakravarti.

Eventually, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Aashish Mehrotra, Abhishek Kumar, Karan Veer Mehra and Gashmeer Mahajani were saved after earning the most flags. Sumona Chakravarti, Aditi Sharma and Shilpa Shinde faced the elimination stunt. Shilpa bid adieu to the show after performing the worst among the three of them.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 premiered on July 27, 2024. This season features a diverse lineup of contestants, including Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotra, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff. Asim Riaz and Shilpa Shinde have already been evicted from the stunt-based show.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Did Dadi Sa and Ruhi agree for Abhira- Armaan's wedding? Rohit Purohit gives a hint