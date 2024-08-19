Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Aditi Sharma EVICTED from Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show; DETAILS inside

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14's episode was filled with emotions today. As in the live episode of August 18, Aditi Sharma got evicted from the adventure stunt-based reality show. Her name was nominated by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and she lost to Shalin Bhanot.

As seen in the latest episode, host Rohit Shetty ordered captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to select two contestants from her team to perform the elimination stunt. She then selected Aditi Sharma and Shalin Bhanot.

This was because their team, comprised of them along with Gashmeer Mahajani, failed to get more points than Sumona Chakravarti's team for the water task. Nimrit later told Rohit that Gashmeer and Niyati Fatnani would not do the stunts as they had immensely contributed to earlier stunts.



The Choti Sarrdaarni actress then said that between Shilpa Shinde and herself, she would want to save herself. She then added that the past week had not been easy for her to navigate and that she had given her best in the stunt she performed. Kaur added that Shilpa had performed better than Shalin, so his name had been nominated with Aditi, who cried and said, "I feel betrayed. I will never throw my friend under the bus. It is her choice; will do whatever best."

The Singham Again director had then explained the stunt where Shalin and Aditi would have to keep their head in a box-like coffin that would rotate. There would be another box filled with cockroaches and scorpions (bichus.) After 5 minutes, when the stunt was stopped, counting was done on who had collected more bichu. The rule of the stunt was when one performed, the other one could not see.

Aditi managed to collect 151 scorpions and then lost the task to Shalin, who collected 168 scorpions, 17 more than what Sharma had collected. She waved an emotional goodbye to the show and said she did more than her capacity. Nimrit mended her bond with Sharma and, in the end, told Aditi not to hate her as she had no choice.

