Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale: Aashish Mehrotra and Niyati Fatnani share their fan moments with Jigra stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is inching towards its climax, and soon, the viewers will get the winner of the season. The grand finale shoot of the show has been completed. Last night (Sep 15, 2024), the cast and crew of the show shot for the finale episode. Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina were also present on the sets to promote their new project, Jigra. As the contestants met Aliaa and Vedang, Aashish Mehrotra and Niyati Fatnani shared pictures with them and revealed it was a fan moment for them to meet Alia.

Aashish Mehrotra, who was evicted from the show during the initial weeks, took to social media and shared a picture with Vedang and Aliaa. He wrote, "Had a Fanboy moment with one and only @aliaabhatt. All the very best for #jigra @vedangraina ." His fans couldn't keep calm seeing the beautiful picture and flooded the comments section expressing their happiness.

Take a look at Aashish Mehrotra's post with Vedang Raina and Aliaa Bhatt here:

Niyati Fatnani is still a part of the show and is set to compete with the contestants to secure a place in the finale. The Channa Mereya actress took to social media and shared her pictures with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina. She wrote, "Aila! my fan girl moment with Alia. Met the stunning and my favourite @aliaabhatt and cute @vedangraina. All the good wishes to the entire team of Jigra."

Take a look at Niyati Fatnani's post here:

For the uninitiated, Karan Veer Mehra recently won the Ticket to Finale, defeating Abhishek Kumar. Now, the contestants will lock horns in the semi-final and battle it out to secure a place in the finale and join Karan.

The week ahead promises a rollercoaster of action, drama, and most importantly, emotions. The show's creators have a heartwarming surprise in store for the contestants, making the competition even more intense. In the upcoming episodes, the contestants will be treated to video messages from their loved ones, adding a personal touch to the show.

The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will air on TV screens on September 28, 2024.

