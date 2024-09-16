Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Sep 15: Here's why Gashmeer Mahajani lost Ticket to Finale stunt even after defeating Karan Veer Mehra

In this week's episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, there were no eliminations as the contestants battled it out for the Ticket to Finale. Gashmeer Mahajani, who has been a strong contender throughout the show and gained a lot of fan support, was believed by many to win the Ticket to Finale. However, despite giving his best performance, Mahajani did not emerge as the winner.

Gashmeer Mahajani loses the stunt despite defeating Karan Veer Mehra

In one of the stunts, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia locked horns, and the winner would compete with Abhishek Kumar for the decisive stunt. The contestants had to collect 15 flags on a moving plank which was held at a considerable height. Mehra managed to collect all 15 flags in 8 minutes and 40 seconds, while Nimrit could only collect four flags in the given time limit of 10 minutes. Meanwhile, Gashmeer collected 15 flags in 8:30 seconds.

He could have won the stunt; however, while moving from one end of the plank to another, a few of the flags collected by Gashmeer were pulled out. Towards the end of the stunt, he only had 13 flags, and thus, he lost the stunt to Karan Veer Mehra.

Gashmeer Mahajani on losing the Ticket to Finale stunt because of a goof-up

Earlier, too, Mahajani lost a few stunts because he needed help to clip the flags correctly, and thus, all the contestants felt that Gashmeer's luck didn't favor him. When Rohit Shetty asked him about the same, the Imlie actor responded positively and said he wasn't bothered much and was happy that he technically beat Karan Veer Mehra's time and collected 15 flags 10 seconds before him.

The previous episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

In the previous episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Rohit Shetty announced the Ticket to Finale week. He also mentioned that the contestants will get to perform stunts based on their choice. They will have to raise a green signboard if they wish to perform the stunt explained by Shetty. The first three contestants to raise the board first will get the opportunity to perform the stunts. The worst performer of each stunt will be out of the race to win the Ticket to Finale.

Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, and Sumona Chakravarti performed the first stunt.

The first stunt of the week demanded swimming as well as cycling expertise. Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, and Sumona Chakravarti performed the stunt. Gashmeer and Krishna went ahead in the race while Sumona was out of the race to win the Ticket to Finale.

The second stunt was performed by Abhishek Kumar, Karan Veer Mehra, and Niyati Fatnani. While Abhishek and Karan went ahead, Niyati was out of the race to win the Ticket to Finale.

The third stunt was performed by Nimrit Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot. Bhanot aborted the stunt without trying to accomplish it, while Nimrit went ahead in the competition. In the previous episode, the top five contestants to move ahead in the competition to win the Ticket to Finale were Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, Abhishek Kumar, Karan Veer Mehra and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

The final stunt of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Ticket to Finale was performed by Abhishek Kumar and Karan Veer Mehra. Karan won the stunt with a clear margin and lifted the Ticket to Finale.

