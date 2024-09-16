Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Tiger Shroff's message for Kishu aka Krishna Shroff is unmissable; 'Mai tereko fattu bulata hu...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is currently in its final stages. The upcoming week will feature the much-anticipated semi-final, where the contestants will face off one last time for a spot in the finale. To motivate them before the competition intensifies, the makers arranged a surprise by allowing the contestants to video call their loved ones. Krishna Shroff received a heartfelt message from her brother, Tiger Shroff.

In the new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Krishna Shroff and her brother Tiger Shroff's goofy bond can be witnessed as Tiger appreciates Krishna while she confronts him about him laughing on her face when she told him about joining the show. Motivating his sister, Tiger Shroff said, "Kishu Mai tereko fattu fattu bulate rehta hu (I call you faint-hearted) but I don't think I can do half the stunts that you've done."

Take a look at the recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

Furthermore, Krishna and Tiger shared a fun moment when Rohit asked Krishna to speak in Hindi but she thought Tiger has been instructed to do so which left everyone laughing.

Krishna further added, "Joh bhi stunt mai kar rahi hu, ekdum angaar hai. (The stunts that I'm doing are all lit). Tiger replied saying, "Ohho! Kishu, Kya baat Hai! (Oh! Kishu, that's nice)."

For the unversed, Karan Veer Mehra lifted the Ticket to the Finale in the previous episode, defeating Abhishek Kumar with a clear margin. In the upcoming episodes, contestants like Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti and Abhishek Kumar will be seen competiting against each other to secure a place in the finale and join Karan Veer Mehra.

The grand finale shoot of the show has been completed. The same is slated to go on air on September 28, 2024.

