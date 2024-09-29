Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale: Shalin Bhanot eliminated at fourth spot; Gashmeer Mahajani makes it to Top 3

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to get the most-awaited winner of the season. In tonight's (September 29, 2024) episode, the show witnessed the top 5 contestants battling with each other to win the stunt and secure their place in the Top 3. Karan Veer Mehra secured a spot in the Top 3 in the previous episode. The grand finale episode had Gashmeer Mahajani and Shalin Bhanot locking horns with each other, and with a close margin, Bhanot lost the stunt to Mahajani.

During the stunt, Shalin and Gashmeer had to respectively perform the stunt on hanging cars at a considerable height. Both actors were supposed to collect flags from one car and stick them onto another. Gashmeer performed the stunt first and managed to get six flags, while Shalin could only get five flags, and thus, he was eliminated from the show at the fourth spot.

As Shalin performed the stunt, he got injured on his thumb, which started to bleed, flicking his focus. Bhanot mentioned that the injury created an obstacle in him performing the stunt better.

Rohit Shetty told Shalin that he was quicker in the stunt than Gashmeer, but he lost his calm towards the end of the stunt, resulting in his elimination.

In the semi-finale, Shalin and Gashmeer performed stunts against each other, and Bhanot won the stunt. It looks like Mahajani equaled the score by defeating Shalin in the grand finale stunt.

After Shalin Bhanot's elimination, the top 3 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are Karan Veer Mehra, Krishna Shroff, and Gashmeer Mahajani.

The grand finale kicked off with a high-stakes stunt, where Krishna Shroff's victory over Abhishek Kumar resulted in his elimination from the show at the fifth spot.

