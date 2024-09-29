Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale: Abhishek Kumar eliminated at fifth spot; Krishna Shroff to compete for trophy

And the day is finally here!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's grand finale is all set to unveil the most awaited winner of the show. The Top 5 contestants of this season are Karan Veer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot, Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, and Abhishek Kumar. Tonight's (September 29, 2024) episode of the show started off on a fun note, followed by the first stunt of the grand finale between Abhishek Kumar and Krishna Shroff.

As per the stunt, Abhishek and Krishna were locked on a rotational plank in a speeding truck. They, respectively, had to take rings from the top of the plank and aim them at the poles placed on the roads. Krishna performed the stunt first. She was pretty nervous during the stunt and struggled to perform the same. Abhishek Kumar, too, was quite nervous. Krishna managed to score two rings in poles while Abhishek didn't manage to put any rings in the pole, and thus, the clear winner of the stunt was Krishna Shroff.

Take a look at the recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

As Krishna Shroff won the stunt, Rohit Shetty announced that Abhishek Kumar has been eliminated and wouldn't be able to continue in the game. Krishna remained in the competition to win the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

The grand finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 began with Rohit Shetty pointing out that Abhishek Kumar was often tagged as the 'lucky' contestant of the season. However, he proved himself through his hard work.

Abhishek Kumar's heartwarming moments with Alia Bhatt were a treat to watch.

After Kumar's eviction, the Top 4 in the show to battle for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner's trophy are Karan Veer Mehra, Gashmeer Mahajani, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff.

