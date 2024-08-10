Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Here’s WHY Krishna Shroff wants to eliminate Gashmeer Mahajani from Rohit Shetty’s show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is currently entertaining the viewers with not just its contestants’ controversies but also the tough competition among them. In today’s (Aug 14) episode, elimination tasks of the week were carried out. Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Veer Mehra were chosen by the contestants to compete in the elimination tasks. Krishna Shroff mentioned that she wants Mahajani to be out first as he is a tough competitor for her.

The episode started with the contestants writing the names of the contestants they wanted to eliminate on the board. However, after Karan Veer Mehra and Gashmeer Mahajani performed the stunts, Rohit Shetty introduced the twist. As Karan won the stunt, the host announced that winning the stunt would make him safe for the rest of the week and that he wouldn’t have to perform any other stunts.

On the other hand, Gashmeer Mahajani got the Red Fanda. As a result, he had to perform the following stunts, and he aimed to pass them on to others by winning.

Later, Rohit Shetty chose Krishna Shroff, Niyati Fatnani, and Ashsih Mehtrotra for the last stunt against Mahajani. The host also asked Krishna if she wanted Mahajani out of the show, and that's why she took her name. She agreed. The Bollywood director stated that the tables had turned and that she might have to compete against him.

The stunts performed in tonight’s episodes were Tug of War with Bear, tire stunt, and grasshopper stunt. Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot, Ashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani took part in today's stunts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 premiered on July 27, 2024. The stunt-based show started with contestants such as Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotra, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff.

Asim Riaz and Shilpa Shinde have been evicted from the show. Asim Riaz had a heated argument with the host, Rohit Shetty, and fellow contestants. Shetty expressed his best wishes for Asim's future success and mentioned that Asim could no longer continue on the show.

