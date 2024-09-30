Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 highlights: Winner Karan Veer Mehra smartly performing finale stunt to Alia Bhatt calling Abhishek Kumar ‘bro’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has come to an end, with the finale episode taking place today (September 29, 2024). Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of the stunt-based reality show. The finale segment also saw Jigra cast- Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina on the sets. We have made a compilation of the major highlights that took place, in the show.

1) Karan Veer Mehra's stunning finale act performance in bridge, water and on air:

Karan Veer Mehra along with Krishna Shroff and Gashmeer Mahajani were the top 3 contestants who did the finale stunt. Karan Veer Mehra swiftly climbed the ladder mid-air by putting his body weight equally on the sides, pressing the buzzer, and releasing the explosives. Here's what the stunt was all about.

Rohit Shetty explained the stunt, in which the contestants had to be on top of the bridge.

They had to do the zipline and then would be thrown into the water. After unlocking themselves, they had to swim and stand on a platform. A water scooter would then drag them to the other side.

A box would be kept, and a buzzer would be inside. A chopper would then come. After climbing the box, one would have to go inside, press the buzzer, and release the explosive, which would blast. The stunt ended there. While one contestant did the stunt, the other two could not see. It was seen that Gashmeer Mahajani and Krishna Shroff had a tough time doing the stunt.

2) Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina come to promote Jigra, actress brother zones Abhishek Kumar

Rohit Shetty selects Abhishek Kumar to do a stunt, where he has to select a number. His eyes get blindfolded, and he is told that the house set behind him will fall on him. It happens, and he is shocked. He is again told to select a number, and as he believes in luck, he selects the number 2.

Abhishek's eyes are blindfolded, and there appears Alia Bhatt. His eyes are opened, and he is shocked to see her. He touches her and says, "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya mei crowd artist tha. 22 days tha set pe. Sidharth Shukla, Varun Dhawan ke saath photo hua. Aapke saath nai hua. (I was a crowd artist in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. I was on the sets for 22 days and had photos with Sidharth Shukla and Varun Dhawan. I did not have a picture with you.)

3) Alia Bhatt hails Shalin Bhanot and Gashmeer Mahajani's chemistry

Shalin Bhanot and Gashmeer Mahajani jodi in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was a crackling one. Rohit Shetty shows Alia and Vedang throwback moments of the duo dancing together seductively. They are then told to do a live dance performance, and together, they dance to Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat, giving a competition even to Tamannaah Bhatia.

Alia Bhatt looking at their performance says, "Kuch logo ki chemistry naturally fit hoh jati hai. Bromance of the year-- Shalin and Gashmeer. (Some people have a chemistry that fits naturally. Bromance of the year award goes to Shalin and Gashmeer.)

4) Host Rohit Shetty makes bread jam for Bharti Singh



Comedienne Bharti Singh came with Nia Sharma and Kashmera Shah on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The duo are seen on Laughter Chefs and had the perfect collaboration on KKK 14. Gola's mom Bharti hails Rohit Shetty for making power-packed action movies but tells him to make a dish for her.

On her special request, he applies jam to the bread and gives it to Bharti. She does not eat the entire bread and wants to keep a piece of the same as a memory. Rohit also makes Bharti eat the jam bread made by her, hence making everyone go aww..

5) Alia Bhatt remembers her debut film

Alia Bhatt tells Rohit Shetty how she made her debut with Student Of The Year, and next would be Superintendent Of The Year. She has not yet done a Rohit Shetty film, and it would be interesting to see her play the role of a cop in his cop universe.

