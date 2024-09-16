Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 WRAP- UP party: Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Karan Veer Mehra and others kill it on the dance floor

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is having a decent run and people have mixed reactions to the show. The show is nearing its finale and in the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness the winner of the season. The grand finale was shot in Mumbai last night, followed by an exciting after-party.

Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Karan Veer Mehra, and Niyati Fatnani along with other contestants and crew went for dinner and clubbing on September 15 after finishing the grand finale shoot of the show. Abhishek, Shalin, and Karan were seen raising the temperature with their cool moves on Punjabi songs.

Shalin, Karan, and Niyati shared a few videos on their social media handles from the fun night as the team celebrated the end of one of the most courageous journeys of their careers.

Take a look at a glimpse of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's wrap-up party:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 finale is slated to hit the TV screens on September 28, 2024. The shooting of which happened last night wherein Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina graced the sets of the show to promote their upcoming project Jigra. Evicted contestants as well as the top 5 contestants of the show will be seen in the grand finale episode which is expected to be a lot more entertaining and fun.

In the previous episode, Karan Veer Mehra won the Ticket to Finale and secured his place. He will not have to perform the semi-finale stunt.

Meanwhile, contestants like Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Abhishek Kumar, Niyati Fatnani, Sumona Chakravarti and Shalin Bhanot will lock horns to defeat each other and join Karan in finale stunt.

