Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Promo: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets emotional as Bigg Boss 16 BFF Sumbul Touqeer surprises her with sweet message

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is gearing up for its finale and to motivate the contestants to give their best in the upcoming week, the host of the show, Rohit Shetty, planned a surprise for the contestants. They received fun and sweet messages from their family and friends. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia received a warm message from her friend from Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer.

Sumbul Touqeer's special message for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

As per the new promo, Rohit Shetty played Sumbul Touqeer's special message for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia which left her excited and emotional. Sumbul told Nimrit that she is proud of her and the way she has been doing all the stunts. She mentioned Ahluwalia's train stunt wherein she defeated one of the toughest contestants on the show, Gashmeer Mahajani.

Touqeer reminded Nimrit of the phone call she made to her before she left for Romania and told her that she was the strongest woman she knew. Nimrit got emotional on hearing the same.

To conclude, Sumbul wished Nimrit good luck for the finale and said she wanted her to lift the winner's trophy.

Tiger Shroff's message for Krishna Shroff

In one of the previous promos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Krishna Shroff and her brother Tiger Shroff's goofy bond can be witnessed as Baaghi actor appreciates her. She also confronted him about him laughing in her face when she informed him about joining the show. Motivating his sister, Tiger Shroff said, "Kishu mai tereko fattu fattu bulate rehta hu (I call you faint-hearted) but I don't think I can do half the stunts that you've done."

Krishna further added, "Joh bhi stunt mai kar rahi hu, ekdum angaar hai. (The stunts that I'm doing are all lit). Tiger replied saying, "Ohho! Kishu, Kya baat Hai! (Oh! Kishu, that's nice)."

Vikrant Massey's message for Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona Chakravarti's close friend Vikrant Massey shared a beautiful message for her wherein he called her by her nickname Sushi. This left her embarrassed as she said, "Don't call me Sushi." Vikrant further added that he is very proud of her, as reaching the semi-final is a big deal and he wants her to win the show. Sumona was seen smiling throughout as she gave a flying kiss to Vikrant as he concluded his message.

Abhishek Kumar's parents share an emotional message for him

Abhishek Kumar's parents also shared a message for the actor wherein Kumar was seen getting teary-eyed.

In the video message, Abhishek's father innocently asked him to ask about the stunts beforehand so that he could prepare for the same and perform the stunts better, not knowing the format of the show. Kumar replied, "Mai Nepo kid hu par itna bhi nahi hu (I am a nepotism kid, but won't be favored so much.)"

After seeing Kumar's parents' message, Rohit Shetty praised him and stated that people might call him 'lucky' but he is hardworking. Kumar felt elated on hearing positive feedback from the ace filmmaker.

In the previous week, Karan Veer Mehra won the Ticket to Finale by defeating Abhishek Kumar and Gashmeer Mahajani. The grand finale of the show has been shot and will go on air on September 28, 2024.

