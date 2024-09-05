Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Krishna Shroff believes Shilpa Shinde pre-plans to get into arguments; 'The poking she does...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is a trending subject these days, not only because of the stunts but also because of the arguments between contestants. The show has already had a few instances when the contenders got into verbal fights, amping up the entertainment quotient. And now, the new promo hints at more drama in the upcoming episode as Krishna Shroff believes that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia isn't her competitor and Shilpa Shinde's disagreements with the contestants are preplanned.

The new promo for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 opens up with host Rohit Shetty asking Krishna Shroff if she sees Nimrit as one of her competitors on the show. She mentions it as a lie and explains, "Performance aur stunt ke baare mein baat karein toh I feel like jyada strength mere andar hai (Talking about performance and stunts, I feel I have more strength within me)." Replying to the same, the Bigg Boss 16 fame says, "Achhi baat hai agar unko lagta hai ki wo jyada strong hai (It's a good thing if she feels that she is stronger). I love when people underestimate me."

Further, the maverick filmmaker asks Shroff if it's true or a lie that Shilpa Shinde loves to indulge in arguments with others. Krishna mentions it as true and comments, "The poking she does, I think it is very pre-planned." After the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress claimed that it is instant, Krishna replies, "I think wo energy thoda divert karde stunts mein toh jyada aage badh sakte hain (I think she could excel better if she diverts her energy a little towards the stunts),"

Take a look at the promo here:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 features contestants like Gashmeer Mahajani, Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Sumona Chakravarti, Kedar Aashish Mehrotra, Karanveer Mehra, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, among others.

For the unfamiliar, Aditi Sharma was recently evicted from the show after competing against Shalin in a stunt that required them to collect scorpions. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, this stunt-based show has been shot in Romania.

