The much-anticipated finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty is just days away. The grand finale is scheduled to air this weekend, promising an action-packed and thrilling episode. A recently released promo has already left fans in splits, as Rohit Shetty hilariously imitates finalist Shalin Bhanot in a light-hearted role reversal.

In the promo released by the channel on their social media handles, Shetty humorously says, “Aaj tu Rohit Shetty ban ja, mai Shalin ban jata hu (Today, you become Rohit Shetty, and I'll become Shalin),” and Shalin, fully embracing Shetty’s style, responds with a playful imitation of the host. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia joins in, teasing Shalin with, “Cheating nahi karni Shalin (Don’t cheat Shalin),” to which Shetty, imitating Shalin, responds, “Sir, mai cheating? (Sir, me cheating?)”

Shalin says, “Footage khata rehta har waqt. (He always wants footage)” Rohit Shetty teases Shalin, saying, “Aise mat bolo sir. (Don’t say that, sir)” Further, he said, “Beta baap se panga liya hai tune (Son, you have picked a fight with your father),” leaving everyone in laughter.

The caption of the promo reads, “Rohit Shetty and Shalin’s role reversal is the plot twist we all have been waiting for. Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi14 #GrandFinale, iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Advertisement

The recent promo reveals that contestants Nia Sharma, Kashmeera Shah, and host Bharti Singh will be part of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 finale, treating fans to loads of laughter and entertainment with their playful banter.

In another promo, Alia Bhatt takes center stage as a police officer, playfully interrogating contestants like Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, and Shilpa Shinde. In the fun-filled clip, Alia humorously accuses Kumar of "murdering English" during Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and charges Shalin Bhanot with "stealing the most footage" on the show.

The top 5 finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are Karan Veer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot, Gashmeer Mahajani, Abhishek Kumar, and Krishna Shroff. During the semi-final week, contestants like Niyati Fatnani, Sumona Chakravarti, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were eliminated, missing out on a spot in the finale.

ALSO READ: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Deven Bhojani’s open challenge to Coldplay with throwback clip; Sumeet Raghvan reacts