Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Deven Bhojani’s open challenge to Coldplay with throwback clip; Sumeet Raghvan reacts

Fans of the iconic Indian sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai were treated to a dose of nostalgia today as actor Deven Bhojani, who played the 'technical' Dushyant in the series, posted a throwback clip from the show. However, it wasn’t just the clip that caught attention, Bhojani’s cheeky caption did as well. He threw an 'open challenge' to none other than the globally renowned band Coldplay, humorously comparing the singing talents of the Sarabhai cast with the international stars.

In the scene, legendary actor Satish Shah, as the grumpy but loveable Indravardhan Sarabhai, can be seen singing a comical tune alongside Sumeet Raghvn’s character, Sahil Sarabhai. It is evident from the clip that Sahil is there against his wish, as he throws looks at Indravardhan and his unmatched lyrics. Bhojani captioned the post, “Open challenge to #Coldplay #SarabhaiVsSarabhai #SatishShah #SumeetRaghvan #comedy #funny #reel #sitcom,” sparking laughter among fans.

Check out Deven Bhojani's post below:

Sumeet Raghavn responded in the comments, “Dushyant, what are you saying?? Hahahahahaha.” Fans were quick to express their love for the clip posted by Bhojani, with one user commenting, “Bhai ye classic rudali song hai. There is no better comedy series than Sarabhai and BBT.” Another added, “I will choose this over Coldplay any day.”

Even years after its original run in the early 2000s, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai continues to reign as one of the most beloved comedy series in Indian television history. Known for its sharp wit, eccentric characters, and cultural satire, the show carved a niche for itself that few sitcoms have matched. Whether it was the hilariously elitist Maya Sarabhai (Ratna Pathak Shah), the oblivious middle-class Monisha (Rupali Ganguly), or the gadget-obsessed Dushyant, every character added its uniqueness to the series.

Interestingly, Deven Bhojani’s humorous “challenge” comes at a time when India is abuzz with excitement over Coldplay’s upcoming concert in the country. Over the weekend, fans have been scrambling for tickets and the lucky ones that managed to get the tickets are eagerly waiting for the magical experience.

