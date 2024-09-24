Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Jigra actors Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina assign DIFFICULT stunt to Rohit Shetty and it's related to Shalin Bhanot

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 will soon come to an end! The popular stunt-based reality show, led by Rohit Shetty, grand finale episode will air this weekend and Jigra actors Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina will be seen as special guests. In the new promo, Alia and Vedang can be seen throwing a challenge to host Rohit Shetty and that task is related to Shalin Bhanot.

Colors TV dropped a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 on their official social media handle. In this promo, it is seen that Alia Bhatt told Rohit Shetty to do a stunt and said, "Stunt is very dangerous." Vedang Raina informed Rohit, "You have to walk like Shalin." Rohit bursts out in laughter after hearing the stunt.

Rohit Shetty mimicked Shalin Bhanot and showed how he walks. When Alia expressed her wish to walk like Shalin, the filmmaker showed her how to do it and told her "not to move her hands" and just walk. Alia, Vedang, Rohit walk like Shalin.

Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 promo here-

Shalin, who looked embarrassed, walked exactly how Rohit imitated him and said "Sir, I don't walk like this." Rohit Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina are left in splits after seeing Shalin's walk.

The caption of this promo read, "Walk ho toh Shalin jaisi ho, jo Alia Bhatt bhi try karne pe majboor ho jaaye. Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi14 #GrandFinale, iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina will be gracing the grand finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 to promote their upcoming much-anticipated movie, Jigra. Starring them in lead roles, the film is set for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024.

Speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the stunt-based reality show premiered on Television screens on July 27. The fresh episodes air every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV at 9:30 PM.

