Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, known for its daring stunts and tough challenges, is just days away from its finale. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show is set to conclude soon. This season, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina will appear in the Grand Finale of the show to promote their movie, Jigra.

In the latest promo, Alia makes a dramatic entrance as a supercop in true Singham style, engaging in a light-hearted exchange with Shilpa Shinde. The promo showcases Alia, dubbed 'Inspector Alia Bhatt,' entering with flair, prompting Shilpa and Shalin Bhanot, who are seated on a bench, to react humorously.

Alia delivers a dialogue in Marathi, saying, “Jo de toh tras, tyachi mai ghete class (If someone gives me trouble, I take their class.) She playfully asks, “Babu ji ghar par hai?” (Is Babu ji at home?), prompting the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress to comically respond, “Nahi pakde hai” (I don’t know), leaving everyone in laughter.

The caption of the promo reads, “Alia Bhatt ki yeh supercop wali entry deti hai 100% speechless hone ki gaurantee. Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi14 #GrandFinale, iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par. (Alia Bhatt's supercop entry guarantees 100% speechlessness. Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale this Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Colors.)”

Advertisement

The 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, has been filled with adventure from the beginning. Premiering on July 27 and filmed in Romania, the show kicked off with 12 fearless celebrities ready to confront their deepest fears.

The top five contestants are Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff. In yesterday’s episode, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Niyati Fatnani and Sumona Chakravarti were eliminated. Yesterday, all contestants also received a sweet message from their loved ones.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Abhijit Sawant STARES in silence at Nikki Tamboli with his injured finger as housemates voice against her