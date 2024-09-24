Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Bharti Singh roasts Krishna Shroff for THIS; says, 'Papa baar baar kehte hai...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is just days away from its much-anticipated finals. The grand finale is set to air this coming weekend, promising an exciting and entertaining episode. According to the latest promo, contestants Nia Sharma, Kashmeera Shah, and the show's host Bharti Singh will be featured in the finale, bringing plenty of laughs and entertainment to the fans with their playful banter.

As per the promo, Bharti Singh indulged in a fun exchange with Krishna Shroff and roasted her. Singh asked the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 finalist about a vegetable and Shroff gave a wrong answer which left everyone in splits. Bharti mentioned how Shroff's father Jackie Shroff often asks everyone to plant trees and his daughter is unaware of the basic vegetables that Indians eat.

Take a look at the hilarious promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

Furthermore, Krishna mentioned about her super-talented chef in the house and when Shetty asked to call the chef, Krishna added that she meant Jaggu Dada. Bharti gave a quick response that they wouldn't be able to afford a renowned chef like Jackie Shroff.

Apart from Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment's stars, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina will also grace the stage of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 grand finale as they promote their upcoming project Jigraa.

A few promos featuring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina have been released and the excitement among the fans has increased to the next level.

In one of the promos, Abhishek Kumar was taken by surprise when Rohit Shetty blindfolded him. When he finally removed the blindfold, he was stunned to see Alia in front of him, captivated by her beauty. He asked if he could touch her, unable to believe she was really there.

Alia then told Abhishek that she wanted to dedicate a song to him. Expecting a romantic tune, Kumar was caught off guard when Vedang Raina took the stage to sing Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. This unexpected turn left Kumar feeling disappointed, while the other contestants shared a good laugh.

In another promo, Alia Bhatt took over the stage as a lady police officer and interrogated contestants like Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, and Shilpa Shinde. In the entertaining promo, Alia Bhatt accused Kumar of murdering English during Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and accused Shalin Bhanot of robbing maximum footage of the show.

In the previous week, Rohit Shetty motivated the contestants by showing them video messages from their family and friends. Many popular celebrities like Karan Wahi, Sumbul Touqeer, Vikrant Massey and Arjun Bijlani sent video messages for their friends Karan, Nimrit, Sumona, and Shalin respectively.

Krishna Shroff received an exciting surprise as Rohit Shetty connected with her brother Tiger Shroff and the Bollywood actor indulged in a fun banter with his sister and others on the show.

The top 5 finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are Karan Veer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot, Gashmeer Mahajani, Abhishek Kumar, and Krishna Shroff.

In the semi-final week, contestants like Niyati Fatnani, Sumona Chakravarti, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were eliminated and were out of the race to the finale.

It will be exciting to see which of the top 5 contestants will lift the winner's trophy.

