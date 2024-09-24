Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Inspector Alia Bhatt imposes THESE charges on Abhishek Kumar and Shalin Bhatt; WATCH

Alia Bhatt made an appearance with her Jigra co-star Vedang Raina on the sets of Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 to promote their film. In a new promo shared by the makers, 'Inspector Alia' is seen applying various charges against Abhishek Kumar and Shalin Bhatt.

The promo starts with Alia Bhatt wearing the hat of a policeman with a stick in her hand. She comes to Abhishek Kumar and says, "Kya hua Abhishek? Abhishek kar rahe hoh? Tere pe toh murder ka charge lagati aur andar kar deti. (What has happened, Abhishek? Murder charges should be put on you and you should be inside the jail.)"

A shocked Abhishek then says, "Maine kiska murder kia madam? (Whose murder have I done?)" Alia says, "English ka murder. (Murder of English.)" She then moves to Shalin Bhanot and says, "Shalin Bhanot. Tere pe toh bahut charges hai. Mainly chori. (A lot of charges are there on you, Shalin Bhanot. Mainly of robbery.) He adds by saying, "Maine kaunsi chori kari ma'am? (What robbery have I done, ma'am?)" Bhatt replies by saying, "Footage ki chori. (Robbery of footage.)

In an earlier promo, it was seen that Abhishek Kumar was recklessly flirting with Alia Bhatt. When Rohit Shetty removes the blindfold from Abhishek's eyes, he cannot believe his eyes that Alia Bhatt is there in front of him for real. The Bigg Boss 17 star asks her if he could touch her hand to know that she was there for real. He then makes fun of Shalin and others, hailing them as unlucky.

Kumar is then seen kneeling on his knees and saying, "Aap sach me bohot khoobsurat hain (You are really beautiful).” Alia then dedicates a special song for him and croons Phoolon Ka Taaro from Jigra. One fan wrote, "Abhishek with Aliaa...look so cute together... Wishing that see u guy in big screen too.” Another fan commented, "For others it's just abhi meet alia... but for Abhishek it's lots of emotions which carried from Humpty Sharma ki dulhania shooting.” A third fan wrote, "Abhishek Kumar, The Bestest Entertainer.”

