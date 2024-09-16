Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Semifinale surprise makes Abhishek Kumar teary-eyed; Rohit Shetty calls him 'Mehnati'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is nearing its finale, and ahead of the big event, the top contestants on the show will be treated to special surprises in the form of heartfelt messages and wishes from their family and friends. Abhishek Kumar, one of the contestants, was shown a video message from his parents, which left him emotional. Host Rohit Shetty also praised Abhishek, noting that he is extremely hardworking.

Abhishek Kumar has always expressed his gratitude for being part of a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, where he gets to stand alongside other prominent celebrities and renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty. According to the latest promo, Abhishek became emotional upon seeing his parents' video message wishing him luck for the show. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty commended Kumar, calling him "Mehnati" (hardworking).

Abhishek Kumar had often been told that he gets lucky in stunts and wins by fluke. Kumar went ahead to accept the 'lucky' tag with grace and added that he was indeed lucky.

In the video message, Abhishek's father innocently asked him to ask about the stunts beforehand so that he could prepare for the same and perform the stunts better, not knowing the format of the show. Kumar replied, "Mai Nepo kid hu par itna bhi nahi hu (I am a nepotism kid, but won't be favored so much.)"

For the uninitiated, Abhishek Kumar was the first contestant to qualify for the Ticket to Finale stunt. He performed the stunt against Karan Veer Mehra, however, he lost the stunt and Mehra became the first finalist of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's grand finale shoot has been completed. Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina graced the show to promote their upcoming project Jigra. Post the shoot, the contestants had an exciting wrap-up party.

