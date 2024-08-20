Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shalin Bhanot REVEALS name of contestant he is in contact from Bigg Boss 16: 'I am only in touch with..'

Shalin Bhanot is lately seen in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi season 16. The actor was a part of Big Boss 16 earlier and has now revealed the contestant he has been in touch with after the controversial reality show. Here's what Bhanot has said about the same.

During an interview with Times Of India, Shalin Bhanot was asked if he had kept any contact with any former Bigg Boss inmates. He said, "I am only in touch with Sajid Khan from the Bigg Boss house and no one else." He also said that Sajid is a sweet and caring person who often checks on him, asking him how he is. "I respect him and call him BB (Big Brother), and I know he wishes well for me too," Dalljiet Kaur's ex-husband further added.

The Nach Baliye 4 star recently got saved from Khatron Ke Khiladi 16 evictions. He defeated contestant Aditi Sharma as he had collected 168 scorpions, as per the task allocated to him. He is one of the strongest contestants in the Khatron Ke Khiladi show.

Earlier, in the same publication, he mentioned that he believed in taking each day as it came and tackling the stunts to the best of his ability. He also revealed that nobody could be prepared for a show like this, and for him, the show was never a competition, but it had more to do with facing his fears and giving his best.

Well, in the upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 16, it will be shown that Rohit Shetty will lose his cool as Shalin does not obey the instructions. He will be shown getting angry at Bhanot and will also be seen giving a warning to all the other contestants.

To talk more about the Grihasti actor, he had a lot of issues with Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia when he was in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actor had a great rapport with the Uttaran actress, but Salman Khan had termed it fake and said the duo wanted publicity.

