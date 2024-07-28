Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Promo: Shilpa Shinde's stunt performance leaves contestants in a split; Shalin Bhanot reacts

And the wait of the fans is over!

Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with its 14th season. The first episode of the show went on-air last night (July 27, 2024). The episode was filled with newer stunts, entertainment, and controversies. In the previous episode, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, and Krishna Shroff among others performed their stunts and in the forthcoming episodes, the rest of the contestants will try their luck. Shilpa Shinde will be seen performing a daredevil stunt but she will add a dash of entertainment to it.

Shilpa Shinde entertains as she performs first stunt of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

In the previous episode, Rohit Shetty announced that Shilpa Shinde and Niyati Fatnani would be performing a stunt with a massive number of honey bees. As per the promo, Shilpa Shinde maintained her cool as she performed the honey bee stunt. She kept on talking to herself amid the task which left the contestants in splits.

Karan Veer Mehra and Shalin Bhanot noticed that Shinde had kept her hand in a way that looked like Naagin. Bhanot was quick to comment, "Isko Naagin karna hai (She wants to be a part of Naagin)."

Take a look at Shilpa Shinde's performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

The previous stunts of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

The first stunt of the season was a height stunt, performed by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, and Abhishek Kumar. While Kumar won the stunt, Sumona got the fear funda.

Advertisement

The second stunt was a height and speed-based stunt that took place in a military aeroplane. It was performed by Aditi Sharma, Krishna Shroff, and Shalin Bhanot. Bhanot won the task while Sharma received the fear funda.

The third stunt was strength and luck-based stunt which was also the season's first head-on stunt. Karan Veer Mehra and Ashish Mehrotra did the stunt together and Mehra won the same.

Gashmeer Mahajani and Asim Riaz performed the stunt and Mahajani won the same.

By far, Asim Riaz, Adiri Sharma, and Sumona Chakravarti are in the danger zone.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rohit Shetty takes a jibe at Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar's sad love lives; quips, 'Ladkiyo se dhoka...'