Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karanveer Mehra says 'nothing has changed' after winning Rohit Shetty's show; 'I was mad, I'm still mad'

Drumrolls, please! Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 finally has its winner and it's none other than braveheart Karanveer Mehra. After conquering all his fears and phobias, Karanveer has rightfully emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. After lifting the trophy of the 14th season, the actor and reality show winner exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Karanveer Mehra expressed his joy at winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. When asked whether anything has changed post his victory, Karanveer shared, "There's no change. I was mad, I'm still mad. There's no major change but there's a responsibility while I talk. It's a big show and I am the winner so I'm making sure that I'm giving the right answers. I am not a buffoon."

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karanveer Mehra continued, "Little kids, my nephews in Canada, they are looking up to this. They call it a 'Jungle game' and say 'Maamu won the Jungle game'. I am sure all kids are getting inspired. I am trying to give good answers to them so that they can learn something from me."

Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karanveer Mehra's exclusive interview here-

Host Rohit Shetty always leaves an impact on the hearts and minds of people with whom he works. Similarly, he has been an inspiration for many celebrities who have taken his guidance in their Khatron Ke Khiladi journeys.

When we asked Karanveer about his thoughts on the filmmakers, he mentioned how Rohit Shetty is amazing at what he does but along with that, he is also an amazing human. He shared, "From him, I learnt how good it is to be an important person. I always keep saying this - I have a man crush on him. I want to be like him when I grow up, I'm almost the same as his age but I still want to grow up and be like him."

In the Grand Finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina were seen as special guests. The actors arrived to promote their upcoming film, Jigra. Apart from Karanveer, the other top 4 finalists of the stunt-based reality show were Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar.

Pinkvilla team wishes Karanveer Mehra the heartiest congratulations on his amazing victory!

