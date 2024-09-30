Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Gashmeer Mahajani's congratulatory note for winner Karan Veer Mehra proves his true sportsmanship spirit

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 had a spectacular start, and it ended with Karan Veer Mehra as the winner of the show. He lifted the trophy by beating Krishna Shroff and Gashmeer Mahajani. The Pavitra Rishta actor also took home a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh as well as a brand-new car. Congratulating Karan on his remarkable victory, Gashmeer took to his Instagram and penned a note for Mehra. The note grabbed attention as many netizens highlighted how the Imlie actor proved what true sportsmanship is!

On Instagram stories, Gashmeer Mahajani jotted down a note that read, "Congratulations @karanveermehra...you performed like a boss today... and have always been graceful in conduct on the field. Love you bro. Godspeed."

Take a look at the note here:

It was just a few minutes after Mahajani shared the story on his social media handle that it went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter). Netizens highlighted how he is a true gentleman by congratulating Karan Veer Mehra on his Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 win and not turning bitter towards anyone. One of Gashmeer's fans wrote, "Always appreciate the talent & efforts than other materialistic things; this side of genuineness we admire the most abt."

Further, another fan tweeted, "Winning or losing is a part of the game, but it's imp how you deal with it. He ended up in 3rd, but that doesn't stop him from wishing his opponent. That's what d sportsman spirit is all about."

Take a look at the tweets here:

The grand finale of the Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show welcomed Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina as the special guests. Further, Bharti Singh, Nia Sharma, and Kashmera Shah also made starry appearances. On the stage, the maverick filmmaker officially announced Nia Sharma as a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18.

Talking to Pinkvilla about his stupendous win, Karan Veer Mehra expressed excitement. When asked whether anything has changed post-his victory, he told us, "There's no change. I was mad; I'm still mad. There's no major change, but there's a responsibility while I talk. It's a big show, and I am the winner, so I'm making sure that I'm giving the right answers. I am not a buffoon."

