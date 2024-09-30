EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra REVEALS if he plans to participate in Bigg Boss; 'Luckily, there are lot...'

And the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is none other than Karan Veer Mehra! He was the first contestant to secure the Ticket To Finale, and with his impressive strength and vibrant personality, this victory adds another achievement to his list. Karan has been making waves in the media, and Pinkvilla took the opportunity to ask him about his intentions for Bigg Boss 18, inquiring if fans might see him as a contestant. Here’s his response.

Talking to us, the Pavitra Rishta actor said, "Main jyada kuch plan karta nahi hun. Life mein as it comes, waise waise leta jaata hun (I don't plan much about doing things in life. I take up opportunities and explore them whenever anything shows up). Luckily, there are a lot of choices coming in. Dekhte hain, kahan pe jaake mood baithta hai (Let's see, what my mood says)."

Further, we asked Karan Veer Mehra about his upcoming projects or the kind of work he is looking forward to doing after the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 win. Replying to the same, he remarked, "I had a long journey. Aisa kuch looking forward nahi hai (There's nothing like looking forward to types). It's just doing good work with good people and telling good stories."

Watch the full interview here:

Karan Veer Mehra made a striking impression right from the first week of the show, demonstrating incredible strength and talent that positioned him as a formidable competitor. The actor from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si displayed relentless determination and consistent excellence, paving his path to the Finale. Even when confronted with tough challenges, he approached each stunt with courage and fearlessness. Additionally, his knack for humor and cleverness added a fun and enjoyable vibe to the experience.

Advertisement

Undeniably, his captivating journey on the show left a lasting impression on viewers. Karan Veer Mehra's remarkable journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has established his status not only as a talented actor but also as a true daredevil.

For the uninitiated, as per the media reports, Karan is one of the confirmed contestants of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18.

Pinkvilla congratulates him for the KKK 14 win and extends best wishes for all future endeavors.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Sumona Chakravarti's bold remark on Krishna Shroff and Abhishek Kumar's finale stunt; ‘What a waste..’