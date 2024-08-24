Abhishek Kumar alerts netizens of scam in his name; Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant’s father files police complaint

Abhishek Kumar, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, took to social media to inform his fans about a scam being conducted in his name. He says that an individual named Shivam Saini is going around borrowing money pretending to be Abhishek Kumar. Expressing his frustration and concern over this, he informs his fans that his father has also lodged a police complaint.

Abhishek Kumar starts the video by saying, “Hi guys, please listen to this. There’s a guy called Shivam Saini, who knows every detail about me, my whereabouts… He texts my friends and other known people from his number and says that his Gpay is not working, and asks for Rs 10000 with the promise of returning it the next day.”

He continues saying, “I had lodged a police complaint a while back and he stopped, but now he has started again. So, if you get a call from this number pretending to be me, please don’t trust him. This is fake.”

In the video, the actor also mentions the phone number of the scammer to make the people aware.

Here’s a screenshot of Abhishek Kumar’s video:

In the next video, he explains that this person pretends to be him and makes small talk after calling Abhishek’s friends. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant also informs that last time he apologized, so they let him go, but this time, they will take action. His father has already gone to the police station to lodge a complaint.

On the other hand, talking about Abhishek Kumar’s professional stint, he is currently seen in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Before this, he made headlines owing to his participation in Bigg Boss 17. He ended up as the first runner-up of the Salman Khan-hosted show. His stint in the show has been marked by controversies, arguments, romance, and a drastic change of personality throughout the show.

