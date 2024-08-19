Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Krishna Shroff's mom Ayesha expresses pride in her 'strong' daughter; Jackie Shroff says 'Bindas Bheed'

Krishna Shroff made a wild card entry in the recent episode (August 17) of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Her re-entry into the show, along with that of Shilpa Shinde, left the contestants surprised. While host Rohit Shetty himself lauded her for making an impressive comeback during one of the stunts, Krishna's mother, Ayesha Shroff, has also expressed pride in her. She called her daughter strong and penned a 'happy note' praising Krishna's performance.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ayesha Shroff posted a snapshot from the episode wherein Krishna Shroff is seen performing a stunt at the top of a vehicle. Her 'proud' caption read, 'Soooooo proud of my beautiful, strong daughter!!! the stunts were awesome for sure, but the respect you EARNED from the crew is what makes me SO HAPPY!! @kishushroff."

Commenting on the post, Krishna expressed her boundless love for her mom. Further, Jackie Shroff also dropped his opinion on the same and wrote, "Bindas Bheed." Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria also reacted to Ayesha's post. The Student Of The Year 2 fame remarked, "The coolest cat!!! @kishushroff Ever proud." Karan Veer Mehra, one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, commented, "True Rockstar."

Krishna Shroff was eliminated from the Rohit Shetty-hosted show after she failed to complete a challenging stunt. The fitness enthusiast chose to abort it, leading to her elimination from the show. Despite encouragement from the other contestants, she was unable to complete the task. However, the Krishna who was back as the wild card entrant was different from the Krishna who got evicted.

After her return to the show, she seemed more motivated and possessed a willingness to prove herself. As a result of these factors, Krishna performed impressively in the tasks. In one of the stunts, Rohit Shetty lauded her and appreciated her comeback.

For those who are unknown, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 features Abhishek Kumar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff. While Asim Riaz was ousted from the show, Aditi Sharma was evicted.

